Education will be a major issue in the general election. As a parent of a college graduate, the rising cost of college is a major concern as it could directly impact many of my friends kid’s future. Bryan Steil, the Republican nominee for Wisconsin’s 1st District, has the background necessary to promote education policies that will keep college affordable and effective to prepare students for the jobs of the future.
Steil serves on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents where he pushes for policies to help students obtain a high-quality and low-cost degree. He voted for freezing tuition so that the price of obtaining an education does not continue to rise and prevent high-achieving students from getting a degree. Steil can take this experience to Congress and craft policies similar to the UW tuition freeze to make education more affordable nationwide. This is a real solution in stark contrast to liberal calls for “free college” with no money or plans for implementation.
Steil’s background in education is one of his strengths. With the unemployment rate as low as it is, we need a strong workforce. We need an education system that will continue to produce the best workers capable of competing in a global market.
With Steil’s background in the private sector and education, he is the best candidate to boost Southeast Wisconsin.
Nancy Milholland
Mount Pleasant
