Milholland: Steil is fighting for us
0 comments

Milholland: Steil is fighting for us

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The original bill that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats passed in response to the coronavirus outbreak was so flawed that the very next day they had to pass a 90-page amendment to the 110-page bill.

Congressman Bryan Steil was right to speak out against the legislation, as it would have been detrimental to Wisconsin workers and small businesses. The bill included a new government mandate that would have only applied to small businesses and forced them to lay off workers.

Steil’s vocal opposition and no vote on the bill showed he’s willing to stand up for Wisconsin workers. The revisions made improved the bill, helped small businesses and saved Wisconsin workers’ jobs. This is personal to me, as I work for a small business struggling to survive through COVID-19.

Wisconsin Democrats were quick to attack Steil without understanding his correct reasoning behind opposing the initial bill. During the coronavirus pandemic, we can be assured that Steil is fighting for us.

Nancy Milholland, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Ricchio: Evers wrong on voting

If our Wisconsin governor considers “in-person early voting essential” in the midst of a worldwide, statewide, city and countywide battle to t…

Letters

Fergus: Vote yes on referendum

OK, Boomer. The Greatest Generation built schools, the highway system, won a world war and opened up opportunities for their children. OK, Boo…

Letters

Bensman: Every vote matters

There has never been a Wisconsin spring election held under the circumstances as the one coming up April 7. No one knows what the turnout will…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News