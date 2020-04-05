Milholland: Steil is fighting for us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The original bill that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats passed in response to the coronavirus outbreak was so flawed that the very next day they had to pass a 90-page amendment to the 110-page bill.

Congressman Bryan Steil was right to speak out against the legislation, as it would have been detrimental to Wisconsin workers and small businesses. The bill included a new government mandate that would have only applied to small businesses and forced them to lay off workers.

Steil’s vocal opposition and no vote on the bill showed he’s willing to stand up for Wisconsin workers. The revisions made improved the bill, helped small businesses and saved Wisconsin workers’ jobs. This is personal to me, as I work for a small business struggling to survive through COVID-19.

Wisconsin Democrats were quick to attack Steil without understanding his correct reasoning behind opposing the initial bill. During the coronavirus pandemic, we can be assured that Steil is fighting for us.

Nancy Milholland, Mount Pleasant

