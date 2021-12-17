 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Milholland: Endless spending

  • 0

I recently read Rep. Bryan Steil's Op-Ed in The Journal Times and he is right — endless spending will not bring our economy back. Politicians in Washington continue to spend trillions of our tax dollars without a plan to pay for it. They are bankrupting our country and burying future generations in debt.

But it’s not just future generations that will be impacted. We are seeing the impacts of this massive government spending right now. It is contributing to inflation and making everything more expensive. My typical grocery bill seems to climb every trip to the store. Filling up my tank to get to work is emptying my wallet. Even Dollar Tree had to raise their prices. Thanks, Biden.

The government needs to stop wastefully spending our money and get out of the way. I'm glad there are still some politicians like Rep. Steil fighting against this out-of-control spending.

Nancy Milholland, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Trump's big lie

Johnson: Trump's big lie

These are troubled times. Yet the major source of trouble is the Big Lie perpetrated by Donald Trump when he refused to acknowledge that Biden…

Webb: Why the big bump?

Webb: Why the big bump?

I would like Mr. Rooney, public works commissioner, to explain why there is such a large bump in the road when going south on West Boulevard a…

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Caskey: A major blow to fairness

Fair courts equals fair maps equals fair elections for Wisconsin. The recent news that the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined “least change” w…

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

There is a large group of people who want to prevent women from having abortions. They cite the rights of the unborn to life regardless of the…

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Piper-Jankovich: A political stunt

Racine County’s judicial system should be non-partisan. Sheriff Schmaling is demonstrating conservative bias in public messaging. Maybe it’s t…

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Rutkowski: Merchants of doubt

Knowing they couldn’t disprove the overwhelming evidence that smoking was directly linked to lung cancer and cardiovascular disease, tobacco c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News