Milholland: Endless spending

I recently read Rep. Bryan Steil's Op-Ed in The Journal Times and he is right — endless spending will not bring our economy back. Politicians in Washington continue to spend trillions of our tax dollars without a plan to pay for it. They are bankrupting our country and burying future generations in debt.

But it’s not just future generations that will be impacted. We are seeing the impacts of this massive government spending right now. It is contributing to inflation and making everything more expensive. My typical grocery bill seems to climb every trip to the store. Filling up my tank to get to work is emptying my wallet. Even Dollar Tree had to raise their prices. Thanks, Biden.

The government needs to stop wastefully spending our money and get out of the way. I'm glad there are still some politicians like Rep. Steil fighting against this out-of-control spending.

Nancy Milholland, Mount Pleasant

