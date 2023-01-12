Milholland: Enbridge Line 5 is critical

Energy supplies and prices matter, and not just during election season. Wisconsinites need to be able to heat their homes and drive to work. Wisconsin farmers need to heat their homes, harvest their crops, and power their tractors. Wisconsin businesses need to be able to deliver their products and heat their buildings.

And while I’m all in favor of developing affordable ‘green’ energy, a $20,000 solar setup on a roof isn’t going to help someone living in rural Wisconsin when it’s 10 degrees outside and the panels are under two feet of snow.

This is why a pipeline project right here in Wisconsin is so critical. The Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in far northern Wisconsin will ensure that Line 5 can continue to deliver the crude oil and natural gas liquids our region needs to produce propane, gas and diesel. It will help ensure that the 280,000 Wisconsin homes and farms that depend on propane for heat are not left out in the cold. It will ensure that the 540,000 barrels per day of energy that flows through the pipeline won’t have to be transported by less safe means, like tanker trucks or trains.

Line 5 is a lifeline of energy for our state and region, I hope our state’s leaders will support the relocation project and keep this energy flowing.