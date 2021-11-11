Milholland: Approve the Line 5 relocation

It doesn’t take more than driving by a gas station or looking at your utility bill to see that we are all taking it in the pocketbook because of increasing energy prices.

That’s why, for the life of me, I can’t understand why anyone would oppose the oil and natural gas liquids pipeline relocation project in northern Wisconsin.

In response to a request from a tribe in northern Wisconsin, pipeline company Enbridge has agreed to relocate the Line 5 pipeline. A vital pipeline for oil and natural gas liquids in the Midwest, this pipeline moves 540,000 barrels of fuel every single day. That’s enough to fill the gas tanks of one-million cars and enough to heat 240,000 homes every day.

The Line 5 relocation is currently being reviewed by state regulators and has already received the sign off of all the landowners along the new route.

At a time when energy prices are causing real harm to average Wisconsinites, it should be a no-brainer for regulators to quickly approve this critical project. The last thing our state can afford right now is reduced energy supplies and even higher heating and gas bills.

Nancy Milholland, Mount Pleasant

