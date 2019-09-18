The Caledonia Historical Society would like to thank everyone who participated in our annual Fall Heritage Festival. Whether your favorite part was the historic buildings and their artifacts, the Civil War reenactors, the antique tractors and old fire engine, the youth activities or the delicious food, it was wonderful that guests of all ages were having a wonderful time enjoying the family fun. We would also like to thank the businesses that supported this year’s Festival.
As our major fundraising event, we sincerely appreciate you joining us and supporting our efforts to preserve the past for future generations. We look forward to sharing the buildings of our Village and the history they hold during our final open house of the season on September 22nd and our Festival next year.
The Caledonia Historical Society is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to collecting, preserving and sharing the history of Caledonia. Please visit our website at caledoniahistoricalsociety.org for more information.
Chuck Miles, Caledonia Historical Society president
