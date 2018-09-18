The Caledonia Historical Society would like to thank all of the people in our greater community who participated in our 2018 Fall Heritage Festival at the Caledonia Historical Village Sept. 8-9. It was wonderful to see so many guests visit our village and share in the fun and the learning.
Whether watching the demonstrations, exploring the vintage buildings with the docents, engaging in the youth activities or taking in the beauty of the Village, everyone, from youngsters to seniors, seemed to enjoy their time with us.
The Caledonia Historical Society is a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to collecting, preserving and sharing the history of Caledonia. You truly made our major fundraiser successful in supporting the operation and maintenance of the Village.
We appreciate you supporting our efforts to preserve the past for future generations. We look forward to sharing the buildings of our Village and the history they hold during our final open house of the season on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at our festival next year. Please visit our website at caledoniahistoricalsociety.org for more information.
Chuck Miles, Caledonia Historical Society president
Caledonia
