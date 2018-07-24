The Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee held its 2017 and 2018 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on July 8 at Beaumont Field Baseball Park. Congratulations to the following 2017 inductees — Ken Busch, Tom Uhen, Joe Milroy and Aaron DeGrave. Also, congratulations to the following 2018 inductees — Mike Smetana and Dave Tymus.
A large turn-out celebrated the annual event for all the above mentioned inductees. Over the years the event has been held, this was by far the largest crowd.
Thank you to the following: all past inductees that were in attendance, the Hall of Fame Committee members, the VFW and Legion Color Guard, Miss Jenna Hotvedt for the singing of our National Anthem, all those that placed an ad in our program, Sandy Wagner of Nobius Press, both the regular concession stand workers and bartenders for the outside bar, all the groups that participated in the tribute to those groups, the teams in the three inning slow-pitch softball game and the press from CBS 58 TV station.
Plans are in the making for the 2019 Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame event. The Burlington area community supported our event each year and we will be looking forward to seeing all of those attending for next year.
Bill Milatz, Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee Chairman
Burlington
