The Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee held their 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony on Sunday, Aug 1, at the Beaumont Field Baseball Park.
Congratulations to the lone 2021 inductee, Dennis "Shrub" Busch.
In addition to the Hall of Fame Ceremony, the Hall of Fame Committee honored the late Richard "Dick" Imrie with a memorial tribute for all his years of service to the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee, in addition to his years of service to the Burlington American Legion Baseball along with his service as a committee member for the Wisconsin American Legion Board of Directors.
Many past former Burlington area American Legion Baseball players were in attendance to honor Dick. Each player that did attend the event were introduced. Many of the past Burlington Hall of Fame inductees were also in attendance and were introduced.
Thank you’s to the following that made the event a huge success: The Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee members, the VFW and American Legion Color Guard that presented the colors before the National Anthem was played, all those Burlington businesses that placed an ad in the event program, Sandy Wagner of Nobius Press for her efforts putting the printed program together, all the concession stand workers and of course to Ryan Hoffman, Beaumont Field grooming and preparation, and to Aaron DeGrave and Joe Phillips of the DPW/Parks Division employees.
An estimated crowd of 150 baseball and softball fans attended the event to salute Dennis Busch and Richard Imrie.
Thank you to all the Burlington area fans that were at Beaumont Field to support the event. Plans are again in the making for the 2022 Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Bill "Tiny" Milatz, Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee chairman