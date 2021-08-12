Milatz: Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame

The Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee held their 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony on Sunday, Aug 1, at the Beaumont Field Baseball Park.

Congratulations to the lone 2021 inductee, Dennis "Shrub" Busch.

In addition to the Hall of Fame Ceremony, the Hall of Fame Committee honored the late Richard "Dick" Imrie with a memorial tribute for all his years of service to the Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame Committee, in addition to his years of service to the Burlington American Legion Baseball along with his service as a committee member for the Wisconsin American Legion Board of Directors.

Many past former Burlington area American Legion Baseball players were in attendance to honor Dick. Each player that did attend the event were introduced. Many of the past Burlington Hall of Fame inductees were also in attendance and were introduced.