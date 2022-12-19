Mikrut: Waterford library budget cut

The Village of Waterford Board has approved a $100,000 budget cut for 2023 for the Waterford Public Library. That is 1/3 of the budget that the village provides to the library annually.

The library cannot sustain this drastic cut. No other department reflects such a drastic cut. And, if you look at the 2023 budget, several departments show an INCREASE in their budgets.

I have been a resident of Waterford for 18 years. I did all of my research for my masters degree in liberal studies at our Waterford Public Library. I frequently go to the library to check out books and read the local newspapers.

I appreciate that we have an online resource, but there is nothing more satisfying than holding a book in my hands while I enjoy fiction, nonfiction biographies, autobiographies and knitting books. And the activities provided for the community for all ages is wonderful.

We are asking the village board to reconsider such a drastic cut and work closely with the library board and the library administrator to figure out how best to weather a reasonable budget cut this coming year, as long as other village departments have been asked to do the same.

The Waterford Public Library is our community center for information and socialization.

Mary Beth Mikrut, Waterford