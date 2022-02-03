Mikaelian: Highway 38 roundabouts will raise Caledonia taxes again

Two new roundabouts are planned to be constructed on Highway 38, one at Four Mile Road and another at Five Mile Road. The frequency of accidents at those intersections does need to be addressed. However, roundabouts are very expensive. An article in the Racine County Eye in February of 2021, stated each roundabout will cost $3,000,000.

It was explained at the Jan. 12 public involvement meeting that 90% of expenses would be funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and the remaining 10% by state transportation funds.

Sounds like a bargain: $2,700,000 will be covered by HSIP and $300,000 by the Wisconsin transportation fund (and local funds). However, the reimbursement of the cost of the roundabouts is not that generous.

A bit of reading on the wisconsindot.gov/HSIP website explained how projects are funded. The first $1,900,000 expense is funded by HSIP at 90%. The second $1,900,000 is funded, solely, by non-HSIP funds (state and local) and the balance of project costs is shared by HSIP and non-HSIP funding sources.

Why aren’t we exploring less costly solutions? The yellow flashing beacons on Highway 38 before the intersections and reduced speed signs installed a few years ago have helped to lessen accidents. Why not install traffic lights which can be timed according to traffic volume at specific times of day? Flashing red lights at the existing two-way stops would be more visible at both corners. “Dangerous intersection ahead” signs or lowering the 55 speed limit and enforcing it would be more cost effective than the expense and impact the roundabouts would have on already overtaxed residents.

We don’t need another tax hike. The next general Village Board meeting is on Monday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.

S. Mikaelian, Caledonia

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0