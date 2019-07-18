To the 2019 Greekfest committee and Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church of Racine, a huge thank you!
You were very kind in allowing Alter Trading and Cans for K9 Cops to place barrels at the Greekfest for the collection of aluminum cans.
With this collection, the weight of these cans came to a total of 584 pounds. Amazing!
We appreciate this donation which will be added into the yearly collection, then paid out to our brave K9s in Racine county.
We couldn't do this without great people like you! Thank you again, Cans for K9 Cops Alter Trading.
Sam Mickelsen, Racine
