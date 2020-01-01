Michiels: Potential pitfalls at the Zahn's site

I get sick on roller coasters. I felt a familiar pit of the stomach feeling with the announcement of the Zahn's hotel project.
How can I defend myself against the plummeting descent that occurs with most of the project proposals generated in Racine? The highs are so addicting! I need your help.
You have free articles remaining.
Your coverage of the Zahn's hotel project seems thorough, but not being schooled in finance, I find it difficult to identify the possible pitfalls that could derail it all.
Would you add a segment to these articles that would settle my stomach? How likely is this project to be completed? What are the twists and turns along the way that might send the “car” careening?
Robert Michiels, Racine