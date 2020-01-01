Michiels: Potential pitfalls at the Zahn's site

I get sick on roller coasters. I felt a familiar pit of the stomach feeling with the announcement of the Zahn's hotel project.

How can I defend myself against the plummeting descent that occurs with most of the project proposals generated in Racine? The highs are so addicting! I need your help.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your coverage of the Zahn's hotel project seems thorough, but not being schooled in finance, I find it difficult to identify the possible pitfalls that could derail it all.

Would you add a segment to these articles that would settle my stomach? How likely is this project to be completed? What are the twists and turns along the way that might send the “car” careening?

Robert Michiels, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0