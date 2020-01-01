Michiels: Potential pitfalls at the Zahn's site
0 comments

Michiels: Potential pitfalls at the Zahn's site

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I get sick on roller coasters. I felt a familiar pit of the stomach feeling with the announcement of the Zahn's hotel project.

How can I defend myself against the plummeting descent that occurs with most of the project proposals generated in Racine? The highs are so addicting! I need your help.

Your coverage of the Zahn's hotel project seems thorough, but not being schooled in finance, I find it difficult to identify the possible pitfalls that could derail it all.

Would you add a segment to these articles that would settle my stomach? How likely is this project to be completed? What are the twists and turns along the way that might send the “car” careening?

Robert Michiels, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Leslie: Toys for Tots

It was the night before Christmas and all through Racine, the mood appeared to be a little bit mean.

Letters

Olsen: Telling the truth

A study published in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology found that 60 percent of people cannot speak 10 minutes without lying …

Letters

Ross: Money for Zahn's

So the City of Racine can come up with $2.89 million to help a private company rehab the old Zahn’s building but they want to raise the rent o…

Letters

Thomas: Poverty in Racine

Poverty and how it is defined challenges us in today’s harsh reality. Quality of life in Racine depends upon the presence and active involveme…

Letters

Ashford: Start offering facts

As the “Orange Man Bad” ad hominem attacks continue from the party of morality and inclusion, let’s look at some facts regarding the current i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News