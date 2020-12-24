Michelli: City should not raze old theater

To bring everyone up to speed, I sent the message abbreviated below for inclusion in the Minutes of the Dec 15 Common Council meeting.

In ref to the demolition of the Capitol/Park Theater, Washington Avenue, Agenda item 0886-20, please consider:

The low bidder calls the 15-day schedule "aggressive." Other demolition companies have said this speed increases costs by 30-40%. So, the demolition cost of almost $200,000 is unnecessarily steep.

If the rush to raze is because the chief building Inspector claims the building will not stand through another winter and is therefore a safety hazard and legal liability, we emphasize (per architect's report) the theater is solidly built. The "massive holes" cited are in the interior drop ceiling, not the roof.

By razing this theater, the city will double its losses (approx $180,000 back taxes, plus approximately $200,000 to raze). Added to the land value ($43,000), this will create an empty lot that will cost nearly half a million dollars before any development can begin. Why would any developer take this on?