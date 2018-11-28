Try 3 months for $3

I am outraged. Aren't you?

The president, Trump, has let the Saudi prince get away with murder. He has condoned murder because he thinks the Saudi Arabians will give the U.S. billions of dollars. What price life? Ask Kashoggi's fiancé.

I thought the last straw was pulling out of the global climate initiative in Paris. No, wait, I thought the last straw was separating young children from their mothers. No, wait, wasn't it defending neo-Nazis in Charlottesville? No, no, wasn't it siding with Putin against our crown jewel intelligence agencies?

This amoral, narcissistic, egomaniac of a president is so unworthy of his high office. What will you do?

Patricia A. Mich, Racine

