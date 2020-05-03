Mich: Change Pershing Drive

While other issues have much greater priority during this time of pandemic, I would like to offer this for future consideration. As I observe the damage along Pershing Drive between Sixth and 11th streets along Racine's lakefront, damage done by the huge waves that crashed ashore weeks ago, my hope is that Racine's leadership will look beyond just repairing and restoring what was there before the damage.
I see a wonderful opportunity to join the damaged lakefront with its former gravel parking area and walking path to the seldom used soccer field and the large grassy area to the soccer fields south into a hospitable and inviting recreation area for people. I imagine a new roadway with integrated parking areas winding through the whole redefined area allowing the area to be more park-like than the current straight road pass-through.
Kenneth Mich, Racine
