Unexpected acts of kindness never fail to impress me. It speaks to me of Americans who feel strongly about helping each other, especially those in need. I experienced such generosity before Christmas while shopping for personal items for gifts for veterans in nursing homes.
Members of the VFW Post 7803 undertook a project to provide Christmas gift bags for 45 vets. As project chairman, I shopped, filling a shopping cart with the chosen items. I proceeded to the register to pay for the purchases and struck up a conversation with a gentlemen. Just as I was going to put my charge card in the machine, this man quickly paid with his card — a total of $140. What generosity.
This was not the end of his kindness. I am 88 years old and my cart was heavy. This thoughtful person helped push my cart to my car and unloaded the gifts.
Unfortunately I didn’t get this person’s full name. But to Jim, we say a huge thank you.
Julius Mianecki, Mount Pleasant
