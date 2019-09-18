The Seattle Times comments on the needed reform of the Electoral College are legitimate to the degree that the U.S. Constitution of today and that of 1789 are two quite different documents. And the U.S. governments of today likewise have become quite different entities.
The States of 1789 were like countries of today. Each state was a sovereign entity separate and distinct from the other 12, and with the exception of the few provisions in Article 1, Section 10 of the Constitution, acted on their own.
In 1789, the relation between the already established states and the new federal government was akin the current countries of the world with the United Nations. We wouldn’t dream of having and popularly elected Secretary General of United Nations, chosen every year by the Chinese as they have the greatest population, particularly if the secretary general were to have as much impact over our individual lives as the current president does here in America.
In 1789, the president and the federal government were to act exclusively in foreign affairs, domestic problems being handled by each of the states with their own resources. In Federalist 45, James Madison warned about the degeneration of this country into such a condition as we have today.
Were we to restore sovereignty to the states as existed in 1789 and restrict the federal government to the constitutional bounds instituted on it at that time, we would understand the importance of the Electoral College as it now exists.
George Meyers, Racine
Abolish the Electoral College! Twice it's failed us in my lifetime. The People should be choosing the President not 538 people for a nation of 330,000,000 people.
I think it worked perfect
Looks like you don't have a clue as to how it works.
Well I guess it sound good to say "let the people pick the President" but the big issue is which group of people? Rather not find myself living under Dane County, or San Francisco, or Chicago rules.
I think you've been failed more than twice in your lifetime.
Oh cut the hysterics cob! If the shoe was on the other foot, you would have heaped praises that the founding fathers had the foresight to insure those voters in the rural regions of the country had an equal say in government. Yours is nothing but partisan phony indignation at its finest cob.
Oh and another thing cob. You will be pushing up daisies long before the electoral college, if ever, is abolished. You will never get 2/3rds of the state legislatures to approve the amendment. You see cob, the founding fathers had the foresight to prevent knee jerk partisans like your pals in the dimwit party from changing the constitution on a whim.
Sorry Your Girl Lost.....LMAO
