The Seattle Times comments on the needed reform of the Electoral College are legitimate to the degree that the U.S. Constitution of today and that of 1789 are two quite different documents. And the U.S. governments of today likewise have become quite different entities.

The States of 1789 were like countries of today. Each state was a sovereign entity separate and distinct from the other 12, and with the exception of the few provisions in Article 1, Section 10 of the Constitution, acted on their own.

In 1789, the relation between the already established states and the new federal government was akin the current countries of the world with the United Nations. We wouldn’t dream of having and popularly elected Secretary General of United Nations, chosen every year by the Chinese as they have the greatest population, particularly if the secretary general were to have as much impact over our individual lives as the current president does here in America.

In 1789, the president and the federal government were to act exclusively in foreign affairs, domestic problems being handled by each of the states with their own resources. In Federalist 45, James Madison warned about the degeneration of this country into such a condition as we have today.

Were we to restore sovereignty to the states as existed in 1789 and restrict the federal government to the constitutional bounds instituted on it at that time, we would understand the importance of the Electoral College as it now exists.

George Meyers, Racine

