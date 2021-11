It would appear that the article on Page A6 "Stay On Target" was aimed at Wisconsin deer hunters.

The photos included in the article do represent the Wisconsin deer hunt.

The primary deer in Wisconsin is whitetail deer. The deer in the photo are mule deer.

The hunter is not wearing blaze orange and appears to be a small game hunter.

Paul Meyer, Mount Pleasant

