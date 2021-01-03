Messina: Appealing unemployment

Your news on unemployment is not complete.

Yes, most people that applied for unemployment in 2020 will have their claims handled. But what about the people that had to appeal their claims?

I am that person that was let go from my job on May 12. I had to appeal my unemployment. Human resources did have all the facts about my case and I was denied unemployment. That was on Sept. 22.

To date, I still do not have a hearing date scheduled. What does that mean to me? My hearing will be in 2021 and if I win my claim, which I am strong thinking I will, I will be paid for 2020 income in 2021, which will then impact my 2021 taxes.

I am very angry about this and again I am getting no answers from the hearing office. If you want more details on my claim I will be happy to share. I am owed about $17,000.

Kathy Messina, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0