Messick: Thank you, healthcare workers
I wanted to vote for a favorite nurse, actually to submit my own, but didn’t have that option. That’s unfortunate because I wanted to vote for all nurses in Racine County, in the state and across the country for their work on the front lines of these critical times.

How can we separate a few at this point? I don’t say that to take away from all the people who took time to vote for a favorite who touched their lives. I’d also like to thank all the healthcare professionals, the receptionists, those manning phones, the food service workers and the janitorial staff. All of them from every facet of health care are saving lives. My heartfelt thanks.

Barb Messick, Burlington

