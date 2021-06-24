Mertens: Tobacco and the LGBTQ community

June is Pride Month.

This month celebrates the love, diversity, acceptance and pride within the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ) community.

It is also a time to address the many health inequities affecting the community, such as tobacco use.

For many LGBTQ teens, the coming out process can be a very stressful experience that makes turning to tobacco more likely. There are also other challenges to cope with, such as facing discrimination and the daily stress related to prejudice and stigma that they may face.

Tobacco companies know of these challenges and target their advertising to the LGBTQ community.

High rates of tobacco use within the LGBTQ community are due in part to the aggressive marketing by tobacco companies that sponsor events, bar promotions, giveaways and advertisements.

Tobacco companies advertise at “gay pride” festivals and other LGBTQ community events and contribute to local and national LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS organizations. Tobacco advertisements will often use rainbow colors and the word pride in their advertisements to target LGBTQ youth.