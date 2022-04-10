 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merlin: Apply for Miss Latina Scholarship

  •

Racine Miss Latina Scholarship Inc. is looking for applicants of Latino descent ages 17 to 24 for the title of Miss Latina Racine 2022 and up to a $1,000 scholarship award.

You must be a full-time student with a 2.5 GPA and reside in Racine.

Participants are selected solely based on academic performance and a commitment to volunteerism. Judging is based on participants’ application and a platform presentation.

It is important to remember that Miss Latina Racine is not a beauty contest. Miss Latina represents the intelligent capable young woman who strive to possess the intangible you.

Previous recipients are teachers, nurses, chemists, mathematicians and may have pursued a masters and PhDs.

For more information email Ilse at ilse.merlintiburcio@rusd.org, text 262-504-0736 or visit our Facebook page @MissLatinaRacine.

Applications are due Thursday, June 30.

Ilse Merlin, Racine

