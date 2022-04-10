Merlin: Apply for Miss Latina Scholarship

Racine Miss Latina Scholarship Inc. is looking for applicants of Latino descent ages 17 to 24 for the title of Miss Latina Racine 2022 and up to a $1,000 scholarship award.
You must be a full-time student with a 2.5 GPA and reside in Racine.
Participants are selected solely based on academic performance and a commitment to volunteerism. Judging is based on participants’ application and a platform presentation.
It is important to remember that Miss Latina Racine is not a beauty contest. Miss Latina represents the intelligent capable young woman who strive to possess the intangible you.
Previous recipients are teachers, nurses, chemists, mathematicians and may have pursued a masters and PhDs.
For more information email Ilse at ilse.merlintiburcio@rusd.org, text 262-504-0736 or visit our Facebook page @MissLatinaRacine.
Applications are due Thursday, June 30.
Ilse Merlin, Racine