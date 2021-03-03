Melzer: Response to Keystone letter

Though there are currently thousands of miles of pipelines running throughout the country, this particular pipeline was targeted in an emotional save-the-planet claim. Overlooked by science-challenged mantra believers are the loss of thousands of jobs and impacts on millions of lives, not to mention the blatant attack on the rule of law. And, supposedly pro-job Joe Biden just pulled a bait-and-switch by wiping out the pipeline related jobs.

Rather than repeating mantras, as constant repetitions in no way prove the now-failed Theory, Radtke needs to study the far more likely influences of warming: the very long-term trend running since the mini ice age of the early 1600’s, the huge impact of clouds and water vapor, as well as ion-mediated nucleation and related charge modulation of aerosol scavenging. Following that science, he would have to conclude man’s influence on warming is miniscule. Also, Theory adherents cannot determine what the ideal temperature should be for the planet. Additionally, Harvey should question why the fluctuating output of the sun was dishonestly ignored in the earlier Theory discussions, that is, before the warming mostly plateaued for 20 years, leading to the need to spin to the new mantra, "climate change."