Implying solely human-caused global warming, a recent commentary was loaded with errors and assumptions. Science should be the driver in such discussions, too many commentators chose to ignore the facts.
To claim 99% of scientists believe mankind is the major cause of warming is quite wrong. The Australian who perpetuated this was found to have used very poor methodology in his survey and subsequent claim. In fact, he was terminated from his university position for this. As a result, the consensus dropped to around 60%.
Substantiated in a court case, it was determined Professor Michael Mann of Penn State University falsified data that produced the so-called “hockey stick” temperature graph, which along with his other produced data greatly influenced the first IPCC report, which set the whole anthropogenic hysteria into gear. Due to the revelation of these frauds, the ‘consensus’ then dropped to about 30%.
The alarmists are deniers: they refuse to recognize constant climate change throughout the Earth’s history, denying both the planet’s natural cycles and the fluctuating output of the Sun. One cannot claim Man’s influence is “significant” without seeing the science relating to least these two major factors. The hysterics are not science oriented; rather dwelling in emotion.
These sanctimonious pharisaical deceivers should tell us why the Sun was left out of all their previous discussions on global warming. After all, isn’t the Sun our main source of heat? Why are they afraid to look at the science of solar forcings?
Thomas Melzer
Mount Pleasant
