Melzer: Facts don't matter to narrative drivers

The lengthy editorial by Michael McGough, senior editor of the Los Angeles Times, criticized Justice Samuel Alito for speaking out against interference by the U.S. Congress in judicial decision making. McGough denigrated his speech as “politics.”

This newspaper editor never quoted anything Alito said, nor acknowledged statements to which the Justice was responding, such as Sen. Chuck Schumer shouting in front of the Supreme Court, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”

The main focus of Alito’s comments were directed at actions such as that of five Democratic senators who threatened in a 2019 amicus brief that the Supreme Court could be “restructured” if it didn’t rule their way in a gun case. Alito addressed that directly. “It was an affront to the Constitution and the rule of law,” he said. “The Supreme Court was created by the Constitution, not by Congress. Under the Constitution, we exercise the judicial power. Congress has no right to interfere with that work any more than we have the right to legislate.”

Unfortunately, what matters to the narrative drivers is not news, not the facts, but rather goals promoting a compromised court that now has to fight politics in order to fulfill their prime Constitutional directive.