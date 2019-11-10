Melvin Hebron: Thank you, southeast Wisconsin motorists

It's essential to paint every year to refresh the colors and enhance night time reflectivity. We paint over 1,300 miles of highway in southeast Wisconsin. We realize it is not convenient to come across our three truck convoy going eight miles per hour when the speed limit is 55 on your way to your destination. We do pull over however, when we feel it is safe for both you and our crew. With our season now ended, we would just like to thank you for being courteous. We will see you all again next year.