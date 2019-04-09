Try 3 months for $3

Never have we seen such hatred for a president recently than in this column. The shuffling madness of the left is at a boil. Their demon seed agenda exists because they still cannot accept the outcome of the 2016 election. They refer to him as the beast, a liar 5,000 times and being in charge of The Don and Kim show.

Time for them to reserve their one-way ticket to Mars piloted by Major Tom. Then they can start their own government there. No climate change on Mars. I don't think even martians would accept them. First thing is they need to get over the magnetic wall of Mars.

Oh, I'm sorry I just made that wall up. Like all of that Russian stuff. Have a nice flight!

Greg Meier

Racine

