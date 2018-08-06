On behalf of the 2018 St. Lucy Festival Committee and our Pastor Fr. Javier, I would like to thank all of you who helped make this year's festival another great success. We had great weather, great crowds and our usual great group of parish volunteers.
St. Lucy has been truly blessed to be able to host our annual festival for close to 70 years. It is a lot of work, but seeing so many people attend and have such a great time makes it all worth it.
Thank you to our local business community for their ongoing support and also a big shout out to the young men and women (all St Lucy alumnus) who join us each year as one of the best crews you could have to help setup, take down and keep the grounds looking great during the event. Again, we appreciate the tremendous community support and we hope to see everyone again next July 12-14.
Pat McLeod, festival chair
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.