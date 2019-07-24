{{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of Fr. Javier Guativa, our 2019 Festival Committee and St. Lucy Catholic Church, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who attended or supported this year's St. Lucy Festival.

The weather was perfect, the crowds were huge and a great time was had by all.

As all groups who host summer festivals know, it takes hundreds of volunteers to get the job done. Our St. Lucy Family stepped up as always and I know they are gratified to see so many folks enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Thank you so much again. We look forward to seeing everyone next July 10-13. We are already planning another great one for you.

Pat McLeod

Mount Pleasant

