McKee: False Trump ads
McKee: False Trump ads

You've seen the numerous almost amusing and blatantly false Trump TV ads stating Joe Biden wants to defund the police. These ads depict police calls answered by voice messages promising long response times for serious crimes like murder and rape because Biden wants to defund the police. Not true. Politifact, the highly reputable independent fact checker, states Biden has numerous times emphatically stated his opposition to police defunding, even promising to add $300 million for community policing. Joe Biden does not want to defund the police.

These false ads are maybe all Trump has left in his tool box. His sinking standings in the battleground state polls may explain his desperation. He has been an an utter failure in handling the pandemic (poof it'll just go away). He has inflamed BLM tensions and has made no meaningful improvements in health care, even trying to take people off ACA coverage. The rising economy he inherited from Obama has been squandered. He has alienated our allies and cozied up to dictators. Our standing in the world has tanked. The emperor has no clothes. He has been an utter failure. Four more years of Trump would be a disaster.

Bob McKee, Racine

