McKee: Editorial minimized COVID-19 risk

I was disturbed by the Sunday Dec. 6 editorial titled " Keep Covid In Perspective". The tone and implication was that Covid 19 isn't as dangerous and alarming as reported in the media.

The editor's use of basic statistics and comparison was incorrect. The editor notes that there have been 169 deaths through early December in Racine Co. (Racine City Health Dept. reported to me 221 deaths since March). In bold print the editor mistakenly writes the odds of dying from Covid in Racine Co. are .00086 %. The editor's mistake is that 169 deaths/196000 County population=.00086 =.086 % not .00086%. That's 8.6 deaths in 10,000 or almost one death / thousand. Big difference. The editor may need a refresher math course but more likely made a simple basic math mistake.

It is also noted that 1 in 6 people are going to die of a heart attack or 1 in 102 of a motor vehicle accident (Racine Co. averages 18 / yr.) in their lifetime. Those odds or chances are over a life time not over 9 months as is the case with Covid. It was reported today by the AP that Covid 19 is now the leading cause of deaths in the U.S. not third as the editor reports.