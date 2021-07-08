McIlvaine: Time to be accountable to ourselves

According to Brittanica: Critical race theory proposes that “(1) race is a culturally invented category used to oppress people of color and (2) the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, political and economic inequalities between white and nonwhite people.”

Opponents of critical race theory sidestep an underlying issue, which is the incomplete teaching of history in our schools.

The traditional enemies of big government have become its staunchest advocates in their efforts to ban the teaching of critical race theory, typically taught at the college level.

Curiosity drove me to study the history omitted from my school and college days.

An excellent starting point for anyone interested in learning more is the book, “Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong” by James Loewen.

For an excellent current examination of the negative impacts of institutional racism on every person in our country, read “The Sum of Us” by Heather McGhee.