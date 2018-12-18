Improving the city bus system with night hours and greater frequency would make Racine a better place for black families. It is far from the only solution but would be a great start. Of course, better bus service would benefit everyone else as well.
Climate change has been in the news and will continue to affect us all, including those ignoring its realities. All of us should ride the buses more to reduce our carbon footprint.
It’s possible to dispense with the “I have a car, so I never ride the bus” mindset. Here’s how: if you are disabled or 65 or older, you ride for $1 per ride. If not, the $15-10 ride pass or $4 day pass are bargains, too. Consider the bus when you are alone and not hauling a lot.
While your fixed car costs won’t change, you will save on gas and wear and tear, at 54.5 cents per mile. Organize and plan your trips. Printed schedules, or for those with smartphones, the Google maps transit feature, will minimize waiting. Catch up on texting, returning phone calls, or reading while waiting or riding, like many others who ride. Get your physical activity in by walking to and from bus stops. The bike racks are easy to use and helpful if the bus schedule doesn’t quite work on one side of a trip. It is even possible to walk from your house to a bus stop and get to the airport.
Take a ride soon.
Mary McIlvaine, Racine
