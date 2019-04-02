Every year in March, the snow melts and reveals a winter's worth of litter which had been hidden under snowbanks. We know spring is ahead, but it is so discouraging to see all the trash accumulated in the gutters.
Then the City of Racine Department of Public Works sends out the street sweepers. That first street cleaning transforms dirty streets into clean ones. A big thank you to the Department of Public Works, and also to all the residents who are inspired to clean up. Now we are ready for spring.
Mary McIlvaine
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I couldn't agree more! I have someone on my street who, when they get to the stop sign, empty their vehicle of all their fast food bags. It infuriates me to no end.
I'd like to see Racine Police enforce the littering ordinance. Milwaukee just upped their littering fines to $500. I would love to see us do the same. If the litterbugs can't pay that amount well then maybe they shouldn't litter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.