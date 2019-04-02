Try 3 months for $3

Every year in March, the snow melts and reveals a winter's worth of litter which had been hidden under snowbanks. We know spring is ahead, but it is so discouraging to see all the trash accumulated in the gutters.

Then the City of Racine Department of Public Works sends out the street sweepers. That first street cleaning transforms dirty streets into clean ones. A big thank you to the Department of Public Works, and also to all the residents who are inspired to clean up. Now we are ready for spring.

Mary McIlvaine

Racine

