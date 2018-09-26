Racine is considered the fourth-worst city in the country for black people. Left unsaid is the fact that a bad community for black people historically and currently has had much to do with how white people behave toward black people.
- As white people we have benefited from countless opportunities denied others. Let’s work to change that dynamic of denial into one of inclusion by doing these things:
- Recognizing that we are never too old to change, and that we will make mistakes throughout this process.
- Listening as we have never listened before.
- Paying attention to things we don’t normally attend to, from perspectives beyond our own familiar ones.
- Seeking out serious friendships with black people.
- Learning more about the history of our country, including what was omitted from our school classrooms and textbooks.
Things will not change overnight. But, much could be different. Just imagine:
Black people would not constantly be wondering if certain areas or businesses would be welcoming or hostile, something many if not all of my black friends still must consider on a daily basis.
“White flight” would increasingly become a thing of the past as white people would realize that living in integrated neighborhoods is wonderful.
Patterns of intergenerational and systemic discrimination must be broken to fix what is wrong in Racine. We cannot thrive when a significant part of our community faces such great challenges. When white people stop seeing racism as a problem affecting only others, we can help move the change.
Mary McIlvaine, Racine
