McIlvaine: Protect our voting rights

Election officials around Wisconsin did their best to help citizens vote during a pandemic.

Across the state they installed ballot drop boxes to facilitate voting and ballot returns, both of which were challenged by very real health concerns and postal delays. A secure ballot collection method from drop boxes was implemented.

Some partisan Republicans strive to make voting harder, whether in these challenging times or at any time in the future. They prefer instead to restrict and micromanage the process. The party of less government once again favors more government intrusion.

A real danger to our elections is gerrymandering, which has kept Republican legislators entrenched through partisan maps created in secret over a decade ago.

Election integrity is also threatened by contriving ways to limit voting through burdensome documentation and exclusionary rules, limiting access to polls and intimidating voters and election officials.

Finally, spreading misinformation is a serious danger to democracy, for instance the thoroughly discredited “Big Lie” and the notion that the Jan. 6, 2021 violent attack on the US Capitol was “normal political discourse.” Trying to rewrite history will not make these lies true.

Voting is to be encouraged, not hindered.

We have proven and secure ways to implement elections, repeatedly confirmed by investigations from all sides.

Our right to vote must be upheld and must be made convenient and accessible.

Mary McIlvaine, Racine

