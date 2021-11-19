McIlvaine: Nonpartisan redistricting

Wisconsinites want fair election maps not drawn by politicians.

Politicians are by definition partisan so, they cannot draw nonpartisan maps. But under our current system, elected officials with their vested self-interest are the ones currently tasked to design the new election maps required after the census.

Most Wisconsinites support a nonpartisan redistricting process. Most Wisconsin counties have passed referenda or resolutions supporting a nonpartisan redistricting process.

At a recent public hearing, 150 speakers opposed the partisan GOP-drawn maps. State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu were the only two speakers supporting the partisan GOP-drawn maps. This perfectly illustrates the result of our current gerrymandered maps, which allow officials safely in power to ignore the will of most Wisconsinites.

Wisconsin needs fair representation for all voters. Tell your state senator and representative to support nonpartisan redistricting!

Mary McIlvaine, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0