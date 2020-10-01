 Skip to main content
McIlvaine: Government vs. business
McIlvaine: Government vs. business

Governments are not businesses and should not be run like them. Businesses are intended to make money. Government steps in when there are unmet needs from which businesses cannot profit. It’s how we got Medicare. It could be how we get nationwide broadband, because private business is not meeting the need.

Corporate self-regulation is rare. Consequently, government is expected to clean up all manner of messes: oil spills, mining disasters, banking and investment fraud, pre-existing condition denials in healthcare, the opioid crisis. Who, if not government, would assure the quality of our food, water, medicine, education, financial services, housing, hospitals and nursing homes, environment and many other aspects of our daily life and survival?

Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been less effective because of cuts and constraints on government agencies which could have played a bigger role.

We agree on the necessity of certain services and oversight by government, and agree to fund them by taxation. We need to recognize that government and business both have important roles in our economy, but they are not the same, nor should they be.

Mary McIlvaine, Racine

