I question the mayor’s endorsement of Randy Bryce. In a time of candidates with “bad behavior” in their pasts, Bryce will only give much fodder to the Republican candidate against him leaving all the important issues unaddressed.

We need a candidate who can understand issues, has worked hard in the community and will stand up to the ethical standards we all need to start expecting once again from our public servants.

The mayor says he represents the “working class families.” What does that mean? Aren’t we all working class families? That doesn’t mean we need to settle for a candidate with less education, less honest behavior and less than the very best! We need Cathy Myers to be endorsed and supported.

Penny McGuire

Racine

