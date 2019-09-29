A police officer kills a young man who didn’t have a light on his bike. Two shots to the head and one to the shoulder. The gun was 3 inches from this young man and yet he was face forward when he received two shots to the head; not looking for the gun at his side, he was face forward. Instead of stepping toward the gun and kicking it away this experienced officer stepped 3 feet away to get a better aim at the head. How can the scenario be any different. The young man threw the gun away, was on the ground, was facing the officer and was shot dead because the officer was “trained to act ... in potentially dangerous situations.”
The DA writes of irrelevant backgrounds: a young man who didn’t graduate from HS, worked at McDonald's, had drugs in his blood results and had “a litany of prior encounters with law enforcement;” an officer who was with the Army National Guard, a Marine Veteran and had taken law enforcement training. Why is this relevant? The officer stopped a young man he didn’t know anything about, chased him down and killed him. This highly trained officer couldn't activate his body cam, he just had to get that kid with no bike light and this highly trained DA couldn’t see the facts that point to wrongful death, she just had to find for the officer.
The officer and DA are disgraceful!
Penny McGuire, Racine
