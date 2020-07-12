McGuire: Artists Gallery denied grants
McGuire: Artists Gallery denied grants

Mason’s star chamber allows for no accountability for poor decisions.

I am a frequent customer and friend of the Artists Gallery, which was denied any funds because, according to a conversation between the gallery and the city, the city “didn’t know what to do with you (the gallery), so we decided you were employees.”

This gallery has been a positive presence in Downtown Racine for over 20 years and it does not have a single employee. It is part of the influential change to a city struggling to identify itself as a place for artists and reinforcing Racine’s image as a modern city, where culture and art and industry work together for the benefit of the city as a whole.

To have refused this business the needed grant money to help sustain its presence on Main Street is unjustified. The entire grant process should be transparent with rules obvious and strictly followed and those making the decisions accountable.

Why, Mr. Mason, have you not addressed its issue and when will this decision be revisited with an appropriate “award” to help keep this great gallery in your Downtown? There can be no excuse for arbitrary decisions as these are critical times for all small businesses.

Penny McGuire, Racine

