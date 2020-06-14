McGoldrick: Wise words from Dr. Martin Luther King
McGoldrick: Wise words from Dr. Martin Luther King

Given what is going on throughout our society today, I have some suggestions for The Journal Times' “Thought For Today" section of the paper.

Who better to look to than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., for thoughts about complacency and inaction in troubling times?

He said the following about this topic:

"In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.

"The ultimate tragedy is not the opposition and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy."

Just something to think about today.

Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point

