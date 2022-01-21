McGoldrick: What has happened to Republicans?

Why would the former president continue to propagate the idea that the last election was stolen from him despite knowing that numerous court cases and local recounts have proven that accusation to be false? There must be more to it than just his ego refusing to admit defeat. What could be his motivation for urging a myriad of investigations across the country? Why would he want to destroy trust and undermine confidence in our elections?
The answers to these questions may be that by spreading this “Big Lie” about unproven massive fraud, he has provided the impetus for states across the country to enact laws that limit the voting rights of their citizens.
Where is the outrage from our duly elected public servants in defending the most basic right of our democracy? Where have you gone, John McCain? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you.
Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point