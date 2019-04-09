First, while the recent voting turnout was "pretty good" at 34 percent, it should be emphasized that that figure may be good in relation to the rest of the state, but is rather paltry when compared to other countries where voting consistently ranks above 90 percent.
The second item that required further detail was the "thumbs up for Donald Trump's assertion at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for his "restoration of $300 dollars for Great Lakes cleanup." He was quoted as saying "I support the Great Lakes. Always have." He went on to tell the cheering crowd at the city located on a Great Lake, that he was "restoring full funding which you have been trying to get for 30 years."
The fact of the matter is that the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has been getting over $300 million a year since 2010. It wasn't until Mr. Trump's 2020 budget that funding was slashed to $30 million — a 90 percent reduction! So now we're giving him a thumbs up for reversing his own policy?
As they say, watch what he does, not what he says. He received big cheers in Great Lakes cities like Grand Rapids and Cleveland, but I have yet to hear of any changes being made to that item in his budget.
Dennis McGoldrick
Wind Point
