McGoldrick: "Thought for Today"

I often suspect that whomever chooses the "Thought for Today" for the daily paper is sending a subtle hint to our government leaders. This was particularly true on Saturday when the Thought was "It is better to debate an important matter without settling it than to settle it without debating it " - Author Unknown.

With regard to recent proposals by Governor Evers related to common sense gun reforms that Voss and Fitzgerald refused to even bring to even address, I hope they had a chance to contemplate this concept.

Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point

