McGoldrick: Support Medicaid expansion

Regarding the editorial from Bloomberg News entitled “States have no good reason for refusing to expand Medicaid” in the April 6 edition of the JT. The editorial succinctly details the many benefits for expansion and opens with the statement that “It’s a deal any state would be smart to take - but as many as a dozen might be about to say no regardless.” It goes on to explain that these 12 states are being offered “enough money to cover the full cost, plus extra funds totaling nearly $10 billion over two years, to be spent at their discretion. In an attempt to explain why these states are rejecting this offer: “politics explains it. The Republican governors or legislatures continue to resist, or even to hate, Obamacare.”
The Wisconsin State Journal of March 11 indicated that our state could save over $1.6 billion over the next biennium. Expanding Medicaid would cover 90,900 additional people while also increasing benefits. A recent Marquette Law School poll reports that 70% of Wisconsinites favor expansion. Yet Robin Vos states in the above mentioned Wisconsin State Journal article that: “It is a nonstarter and we will continue to oppose the liberal wish list item of Medicaid expansion.” Republicans have declined to the expansion dating back to former governor Scott Walker. According to the state fiscal bureau, Wisconsin could have received an additional $2.8 billion savings between 2013-2015 and 2017-2019 biennial if our legislature had approved the full expansion.