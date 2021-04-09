McGoldrick: Support Medicaid expansion

Regarding the editorial from Bloomberg News entitled “States have no good reason for refusing to expand Medicaid” in the April 6 edition of the JT. The editorial succinctly details the many benefits for expansion and opens with the statement that “It’s a deal any state would be smart to take - but as many as a dozen might be about to say no regardless.” It goes on to explain that these 12 states are being offered “enough money to cover the full cost, plus extra funds totaling nearly $10 billion over two years, to be spent at their discretion. In an attempt to explain why these states are rejecting this offer: “politics explains it. The Republican governors or legislatures continue to resist, or even to hate, Obamacare.”