McGoldrick: Referendum gratitude

Now that the RUSD referendum has "officially" passed, we would like to express our gratitude for the many people who demonstrated the courage to support this vital opportunity to invest in the future of the kids of the district.

There are a myriad of studies supporting the theory that there is a direct correlation between the school environment and student achievement (just Google it). Kids may not verbalize it, but they are perfectly aware of the value that the community places on them. Place them in outdated classrooms without the necessary tools to succeed and they will ultimately live up to those low expectations by underperforming. Give them the facilities that show them that you trust that they can and will learn to become contributing members of our community and they will rise to those higher expectations.