McGoldrick: Referendum gratitude

Now that the RUSD referendum has "officially" passed, we would like to express our gratitude for the many people who demonstrated the courage to support this vital opportunity to invest in the future of the kids of the district.
There are a myriad of studies supporting the theory that there is a direct correlation between the school environment and student achievement (just Google it). Kids may not verbalize it, but they are perfectly aware of the value that the community places on them. Place them in outdated classrooms without the necessary tools to succeed and they will ultimately live up to those low expectations by underperforming. Give them the facilities that show them that you trust that they can and will learn to become contributing members of our community and they will rise to those higher expectations.
It requires a long-term view to invest in our kids like this, and that's not always easy or popular. That's why we're grateful for the leadership of the school board for planning for the long-term benefits for our students; for the district administrators and members of the volunteer Vote Yes For Kids committee who did such a tireless job in informing the public through school site meetings, various mailings, internet notices, etc. to be as transparent as possible about the future uses of the requested funds; for the community leaders who wrote letters to the editor and/or commentaries knowing full well that nearly half of the voters would disagree with their opinions; and finally for the voters who found a way to make sure that their vote counted in such troubling times.
If there was ever a question about each person's vote being critical, the results of this referendum should dispel such doubts.
Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point
