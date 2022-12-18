 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McGoldrick: Purple state

I was heartened to read the Nov. 20 op-ed in The Journal Times entitled “It’s time for compromise."

The editorial noted that Wisconsin is probably the most purple state in the union as revealed by the most recent mid-term election results. The editors noted that our elected leaders need to “give up their party’s capital D’s and R’s and look for a capital ‘C’ — compromise."

I was disheartened to read in the same edition, Alexander Shur’s article from Lee Newspapers entitled “How GOP could act like a supermajority."

This article pointed out that, due to the fact that Republicans now control so many seats in the legislature, if even three Democrats are absent, Republicans could potentially override an Evers’ veto.

Given the history of politics in our state, I wonder which of the above options await us in the coming two years.

Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point

