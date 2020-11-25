McGoldrick: No plan of their own

The Associated Press article on the front page of a Nov. 18 edition of The Journal Times about virus deaths hitting a new high in the state was very revealing. It noted that “the Legislature has not met since April to address the pandemic" and that “there are few signs that Republicans are on board with the proposals that Evers put forward Tuesday.” It went on to note that “Republicans have fought Evers nearly every step of the way over his virus response, including suing him over his ‘safer at home’ order this spring and the statewide mask mandate.”

Look where this obstruction has gotten us. As of this writing, there have been 2,741 deaths from COVID-19 and nearly 324,000 cases. State hospitals are overwhelmed with a record 2,277 patients.

No support for the governor’s plans, but no plan of their own from Republicans. They don’t even meet to discuss this pandemic. More than six months.

I’m reminded of Mitch McConnell’s infamous statement that he intended to ensure that Barack Obama was a one-term president by obstructing every initiative he had. It seems there are some things that should transcend politics. If this virus isn’t one of those things, then I don’t know what is.

Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point

